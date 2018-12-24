The year 2018 had plenty of highlights for South African football.

We take a look at five great soccer moments in 2018.

1) Banyana Banyana reach the 2018 Women Afcon final and qualify for their first World Cup

The year ended on a high, and again it was the women’s national team flying the flag of success for South Africa.

They sensationally beat 10-time winners Nigeria 1-0 in their opening match of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, and then twice victors Equatorial Guinea 7-1 before drawing against Zambia to cruise through the group stages.

Banyana eased past Mali 2-0 in the semifinals to seal a place at France 2019 – their first World Cup qualification – then succumbed on penalties against Nigeria in the December 1 final.