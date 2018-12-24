Soccer

Five great soccer moments in 2018

24 December 2018 - 10:00 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the team's history. The World Cup finals will be staged in France.
Banyana Banyana qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the team's history. The World Cup finals will be staged in France.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The year 2018 had plenty of highlights for South African football.

We take a look at five great soccer moments in 2018.

1) Banyana Banyana reach the 2018 Women Afcon final and qualify for their first World Cup

The year ended on a high, and again it was the women’s national team flying the flag of success for South Africa.

They sensationally beat 10-time winners Nigeria 1-0 in their opening match of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, and then twice victors Equatorial Guinea 7-1 before drawing against Zambia to cruise through the group stages.

Banyana eased past Mali 2-0 in the semifinals to seal a place at France 2019 – their first World Cup qualification – then succumbed on penalties against Nigeria in the December 1 final.

Hunt slams 'diabolical' home form‚ says Wits should be nine points clear

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his side would be nine points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership log going in to the Christmas break had ...
Sport
1 day ago

2) Baroka FC win the first trophy in their history in the Telkom Knockout

And they did it by beating the mighty Orlando Pirates, no less.

Wedson Nyirenda and his men had to overcome Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits to reach their first cup final.

They had to quell a Bucs reduced to 10 men, but fighting mightily to end a four-year trophy drought and earn coach Milutin Sredojevic his first silverware at the club, as Pirates fought back from a goal down twice to 2-2, and then penalties.

Baroka’s celebrations afterwards were epic.

3) Assistant referee Zakhele Siwela officiates at the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Again, Bafana Bafana were not there, and again South Africa continued its proud record of match officials representing the country on the world’s greatest football stage.

Siwela and his officiating team of Zambia referee Janny Sikazwe and fellow assistant referee Jerson Emiliano dos Santos of Angola oversaw Belgium’s 3-0 Group G win against Panama in Sochi, then Poland’s 1-0 Group H victory over Japan in Volgograd.

Manchester City stunned by Crystal Palace, trail Liverpool by four points

Manchester City suffered their first home Premier League loss in eight months as a shock 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday left Pep ...
Sport
2 days ago

4) Mamelodi Sundowns win their eighth Absa Premiership title

The glory keeps coming for South Africa’s most successful team of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era, who have enjoyed their best purple patch yet in the carnation of Pitso Mosimane’s current winning machine.

Percy Tau was supreme as the league’s joint-top scorer steering the Brazilians to their eighth title, and Kaizer Chiefs (four championships in the PSL era) and Pirates (also four) have a lot of catching up to do now.

5) Benni McCarthy becomes South Africa’s highest-qualified coach

Bafana’s all-time top scorer and South Africa’s only player to win the Uefa Champions League became the first coach from this country to earn his Uefa Pro Licence – the highest qualification in coaching – days shy of his 41st birthday in November.

Just over a month earlier McCarthy had won his first trophy as a head coach at 40 – the MTN8, on penalties in the final over SuperSport United – in just his second season in charge of Cape Town City.

It is currently also just the former Blackburn Rovers and FC Porto striker’s second season as a head coach, so it’s an exciting career trajectory.

Most read

  1. Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids fired Soccer
  2. Cricket's top five moments for 2018 Cricket
  3. Top five great rugby moments of 2018 Soccer
  4. #AbsaPrem mid-term report card: Wits keep Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns at bay Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. Ralani late show breaks the hearts of Celtic players as Cape Town City win ... Soccer
  2. Chelsea struggle without a striker in Leicester City defeat Soccer
  3. Shonga fires Pirates into money-spinning Caf Champions League group stages Soccer
  4. Ali Meza on target as Sundowns put four past Al Ahly Benghazi Soccer
  5. Chiefs cruise past Malagasy minnows Elgeco to advance in Confed Cup Soccer
  6. George Lebese free to leave Mamelodi Sundowns‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  7. Top-flight returnees Highlands end year on a high in the top eight Soccer
  8. Solskjaer makes dream start as Manchester United smash Cardiff Soccer
  9. AmaZulu finish the year in mid-table as they sweep Arrows aside Soccer
  10. Why Benni McCarthy threatened to cut short Cape Town City’s Christmas holidays Soccer
X