Soccer

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids fired

24 December 2018 - 18:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
Fadlu Davids was fired by Maritzburg United on December 24 2018 just seven months after leading the club to the Nedbank Cup silver and the club's highest ever finish in the Absa Premiership last season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fadlu Davids became the latest coaching casualty in the Absa Premiership after he was fired by Maritzburg United following a string of worrying results, the Pietermaritzburg -based club confirmed on Monday.

Davids met with the club bosses on Sunday following a home defeat against Baroka FC at the weekend which left them rooted at the bottom of the log with just 11 points from 14 matches.

A run of one win in 13 matches - which included eight draws and five losses - saw pressure relentlessly mount on the youngest coach in the league.

The 1-0 defeat against Baroka at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, their 14th, convinced club owner and chairman Farouk Kadodia that Maritzburg will not achieve their objectives with Davids in charge. 

"We would like to thank Fadlu Davids for his contribution to the club and wish him success in his future endeavors," the club said.

Davids leaves the Team of Choice after guiding Maritzburg to the final of the Nedbank Cup where they lost to Free State Stars in May and steering the club to their highest ever position (4th) in the Absa Premiership.

In his defence though, Davids will point to a young and inexperienced squad which was not beefed up following the departures of key cogs in both midfield and at the back after Lebohang Maboe and Bevan Fransman left for Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park respectively.

Their leading striker Evans Rusike is scoring goals for SuperSport United and was not replaced with quality and experience.

