Top five great rugby moments of 2018

There were several rugby moments that stood out this year and below are five that we believe are the most memorable.

5) The Lions make third Super Rugby final

It wasn’t a third time lucky for the Lions as they fell in the southern hemisphere’s provincial showpiece final for a third straight year.

The Crusaders in Christchurch were just too strong against a Lions team that were miles ahead of the SA pack but a little below the same standards they’d set in the two previous campaigns.

The Lions lost seven pool matches on their way to the play-offs but they peaked at a crucial time, beating the Jaguares and the Waratahs before taking on the Crusaders.