Sundowns and Pirates could be drawn in same Champions League group on Friday

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates could be drawn in the same group on Friday when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) conduct the draw for the group phase of the 2018-19 Caf Champions League.

There are no restrictions in the Champions League regulations that preclude clubs from the same country being drawn in the same group and previous editions have seen Egyptian giants Al Ahli and Zamalek in the same group (with Orlando Pirates in 2013) and Tunisia’s arch rivals Esperance and Etoile Sahel.

The draw will see the 16 remaining teams divided into four groups of four with the matches beginning as early as the weekend of January 11-12.

The top two finishers after the last group game on the weekend of March 8-9 will advance to the quarter-finals with the final over two legs at the end of May and beginning of June.