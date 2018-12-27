'Just back off!' Emotional Highlands coach Da Gama goes off on top scorer Mvala's suitors

Incensed Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has fired a salvo at rival Premiership clubs that he believes are trying to poach star player Mothobi Mvala.

A visibly furious Da Gama accused these clubs of trying to “destabilise” his team in their pursuit of the league’s top goal scorer.

“Just back off and allow Highlands Park to grow as a team‚” said an emotional Da Gama before attempting to compose himself.

“I’m not being emotional.

“I’m going to say this again.

"At Highlands Park the directors have made it very clear to us and I speak on behalf of management right now when I say Highlands Park is not a selling team.

“So people must just leave our players in peace.