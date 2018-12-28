Afghanistan slaps travel ban on football chiefs over sex-abuse claims

Afghanistan's attorney general slapped a travel ban on five top football officials on Friday, hours after graphic details emerged of alleged sexual and physical abuse against members of the women's national team.

One player told Britain's Guardian newspaper that Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) president Keramuddin Karim had lured her into a secret bedroom near his office where he allegedly pointed a gun at her after hitting her in the face and raping her.

"When I woke up, all my clothes were gone and there was blood everywhere," the player told the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

"The bed was covered in blood, blood was coming from my mouth, nose and vagina."

Another player alleged Karim threatened to cut out her tongue after she managed to escape his unwanted sexual advances.

AFP's calls to AFF spokesperson Shafi Shadab on Friday went unanswered.

The attorney general has placed five officials, including Karim, on a "no-flying list and banned them from travelling out following the accusation on abusing the female players of the AFF", attorney general spokesman Jamshid Rasooli said in a statement on Twitter.