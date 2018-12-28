Bafana Bafana hopeful Luther Singh has joined Portuguese top-flight side GD Chaves on a six-month loan deal‚ the club have confirmed.

Singh moves from Sporting Braga‚ where he played mostly for the reserves this season‚ but did make a single first team appearance in the Portuguese Cup.

Singh‚ 21‚ moved to Braga in 2016 but has not made the kind of progress he had hoped and will now seek to get top-flight experience with Chaves.

His new side are bottom of the league though having taken only seven points from a possible 42 in the campaign.

They have lost their last eight league games and next play in the top-flight against Feirense on January 3‚ though they do have a cup fixture against Varzim on Sunday.

Singh is being closely watched by Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ though he has some work to do to get back into the fold after a disappointing COSAFA Cup campaign in July.

He can play on the left-wing or as a more central striker‚ and has scored twice this season for Braga reserves‚ both times from the penalty-spot.

The player is a product of Farouk Khan’s Stars of Africa Academy and spent time training in Brazil before signings for Swedish side GAIS.

There he became a cult favourite as a teenager and won a host of admirers before making the switch to Braga.