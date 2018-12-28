Soccer

Golden Arrows confirm Steve Komphela as their new head coach

28 December 2018 - 15:46 By Sazi Hadebe
Newly appointed Lamontville Golden Arrows Steve Komphela was introduced to the players on Friday December 28 2018 and will be in charge of the KwaZulu-Natal until 2020, insiders have told TimesLIVE.
Image: Golden Arrows/Twitter

Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela has been announced as the new coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows just two days after  parting ways with Phunya Sele Sele.

Arrows confirmed Komphela’s appointment on their twitter account‚ saying he would coach the Durban outfit for the remainder of 2018/2019 season‚ replacing Clinton Larsen who was shown the door on Thursday. 

Earlier in the day Komphela’s agent Basia Michaels of QT Sports had told TimesLIVE that she expected Komphela to be announced as the new head of an Absa Premiership club but did not reveal his next destination. 

Clinton Larsen becomes latest coaching casualty after parting ways with Golden Arrows

Clinton Larsen has become the latest coaching casualty in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Lamontville Golden Arrows confirmed that they have ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We can now confirm that we have appointed Steve Komphela as our new head coach.

“We welcome him and look forward to the remainder of the season‚” Arrows wrote on their twitter account.

"Get your dictionaries out!! Class is in session."

Insiders told TimesLIVE that Komphela would remain at Arrows until 2020 with an option to renew if everything goes according to plan.

Maritzburg United confirm appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral

Maritzburg United have confirmed the appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral on a two-and-a-half year deal.
Sport
7 hours ago

Komphela's exit at Celtic came as a shock as he started the season well with them but lost out on a chance to leave them on third place on the standings  after a dramatic 3-2 away defeat to Cape Town City on Sunday. 

Arrows neighbours Maritzburg United also appointed Muhsin Ertugral as their new coach earlier on Friday replacing Davids who was shown the door on Monday.

It now remains to be seen as to whom between Larsen and Davids will be lucky enough to fill the void left by Komphela at the cash-strapped Celtic.

