Golden Arrows confirm Steve Komphela as their new head coach

Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela has been announced as the new coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows just two days after parting ways with Phunya Sele Sele.

Arrows confirmed Komphela’s appointment on their twitter account‚ saying he would coach the Durban outfit for the remainder of 2018/2019 season‚ replacing Clinton Larsen who was shown the door on Thursday.

Earlier in the day Komphela’s agent Basia Michaels of QT Sports had told TimesLIVE that she expected Komphela to be announced as the new head of an Absa Premiership club but did not reveal his next destination.