Maritzburg United confirm appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral

Maritzburg United have confirmed the appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 59-year-old makes a swift return to coaching after walking out on National First Division (NFD) side Ajax Cape Town last month and will dive straight into another relegation battle with The Team of Choice.

Ertugral replaces Fadlu Davids‚ who had taken the side to fourth in the league and the Nedbank Cup last season‚ but was shown the door earlier this month after a run of poor results.

“His project will be to get us out of relegation and then of course continue to build‚” Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia said on Friday.

“His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted.”