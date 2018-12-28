Maritzburg United confirm appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral
Maritzburg United have confirmed the appointment of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral on a two-and-a-half year deal.
The 59-year-old makes a swift return to coaching after walking out on National First Division (NFD) side Ajax Cape Town last month and will dive straight into another relegation battle with The Team of Choice.
Ertugral replaces Fadlu Davids‚ who had taken the side to fourth in the league and the Nedbank Cup last season‚ but was shown the door earlier this month after a run of poor results.
“His project will be to get us out of relegation and then of course continue to build‚” Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia said on Friday.
“His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted.”
Maritzburg are currently bottom of the Absa Premiership after 14 matches that have seen the team score only five goals.
They have also conceded just 10 in that time.
Ertugral is a veteran of the South African football scene having coached most notably Kaizer Chiefs‚ but also Orlando Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ and had four spells with Ajax.
He joined the latter last season in the hope of helping them survive the drop‚ but could not do so and stayed for the first 12 games of the National First Division that yielded only four league wins.
Ajax have since won all three league games since his departure.