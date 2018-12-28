Motaung hails Lorenzo Gordinho's return to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has hailed the return of defender Lorenzo Gordinho to the club as new coach Ernst Middendorp shuffles a number of injury concerns in his backline.

Gordinho has ended a 12-month loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic and will begin training with Chiefs on Saturday after being reunited with his teammates.

Motaung says the reintroduction of the player has come at an important time for the AmaKhosi as they look to continue their good start under Middendorp.

“Lorenzo will be back at training tomorrow‚” Motaung told the club’s website.

“He comes back at the right time because we have a few injuries. He got a lot of game time at Bloemfontein Celtic and‚ because of that‚ gained a lot of experience.”