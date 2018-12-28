Soccer

Motaung hails Lorenzo Gordinho's return to Kaizer Chiefs

28 December 2018 - 09:49 By Nick Said
Lorenzo Gordinho has returned to Kaizer Chiefs after a loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Lorenzo Gordinho has returned to Kaizer Chiefs after a loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has hailed the return of defender Lorenzo Gordinho to the club as new coach Ernst Middendorp shuffles a number of injury concerns in his backline.

Gordinho has ended a 12-month loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic and will begin training with Chiefs on Saturday after being reunited with his teammates.

Motaung says the reintroduction of the player has come at an important time for the AmaKhosi as they look to continue their good start under Middendorp.

“Lorenzo will be back at training tomorrow‚” Motaung told the club’s website.

“He comes back at the right time because we have a few injuries. He got a lot of game time at Bloemfontein Celtic and‚ because of that‚ gained a lot of experience.”

Why Kaizer Chiefs will be glad to see the back of 2018

Kaizer Chiefs have ended the year with the same monkey that was on their back at the start of 2018 and will look to the New Year for relief from the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs have injury concerns around Bafana Bafana defenders Erick Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele as they look to start 2019 with victory over Mamelodi Sundowns when they clash in the Absa Premiership on January 5.

Gordinho made his Chiefs debut in February 2014 under Stuart Baxter but it wasn’t until the 2015/16 when he became a regular with the team.

But he fell out of favour with former coach Steve Komphela in the first half of the 2017/18 campaign‚ which precipitated his loan to Celtic.

Ironically‚ he played in every league game for Siwelele this season under Komphela until a red card against AmaZulu on December 12 ended his good run.

Clinton Larsen becomes latest coaching casualty after parting ways with Golden Arrows

Clinton Larsen has become the latest coaching casualty in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Lamontville Golden Arrows confirmed that they have ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It was a well spend [sic] year and we also thank Celtic for giving him the opportunity to play‚” Motaung continued.

“Lorenzo learnt a lot during the past 12 months‚ which will help him on his return to the club.”

In all Gordinho made 30 appearances in his year at Celtic‚ with his only goal coming in a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in April.

Most read

  1. Golden Arrows confirm Steve Komphela as their new head coach Soccer
  2. A day of letting rip‚ except Elgar Cricket
  3. SA claim comprehensive six wickets win over Pakistan inside three days Cricket
  4. Steve Komphela headed to Golden Arrows after Bloemfontein Celtic exit Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. Five biggest soccer controversies that grabbed the headlines in 2018 Soccer
  2. Five great soccer moments in 2018 Soccer
  3. Sundowns and Pirates could be drawn in same Champions League group on Friday Soccer
  4. Can Pirates look back to 2018 with satisfaction after finishing another year ... Soccer
  5. FIFA extends the insurance policy on players who are injured while on ... Soccer
  6. Who are the danger clubs for Sundowns and Pirates in Friday's Champions League? Soccer
  7. 'Just back off!' Emotional Highlands coach Da Gama goes off on top scorer ... Soccer
  8. 'Almighty‚ bring me more problems‚ but also give me more wisdom‚’ says Steve ... Soccer
X