Steve Komphela headed to Golden Arrows after Bloemfontein Celtic exit
The Absa Premiership coaching merry-go-round continued to spin out of control during the festive period after Steve Komphela's departure from Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday morning.
Komphela’s exit followed Fadlu Davids' departure from Maritzburg United on Monday and Clinton Larsen's from Lamontville Golden Arrows on Thursday.
David’s position at Maritzburg has since been filled by another journeyman coach of South African football‚ the Turkish-born Muhsin Ertugral.
Komphela’s agent at QT Sports‚ Basia Michaels‚ confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs coach left Phunya Sele Sele two days ago.
“We all know the problems (the financial crisis) that Celtic has been facing and Steve’s departure was as a result of that‚” said Michaels.
“His leaving Celtic has got nothing to do with the results as we know how good he’s performed his duties there.”
Komphela should‚ however‚ be announced today as the new coach of Golden Arrows‚ although Michels refused to name his client's next destination.
“He should have been announced at his new team yesterday but I won’t be surprised it they do it today‚” said Michels without disclosing where Komphela was going.
At Arrows‚ Komphela is expected to link up with his former assistant at Maritzburg United‚ Mandla Ncikazi‚ who has been working with Larsen for close to five years until their separation on Thursday.
Attempts to reach Celtic management on Komphela’s exit were not successful but Sello Nduna‚ the Bloemfontein club's spokesperson‚ said he was still trying to verify the reports of his departure.
“I can’t confirm nor deny it but call me after an hour or so as I need time to check this with the management‚” said Nduna on Friday.