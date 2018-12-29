Buoyant Pitso Mosimane unfazed by Sundowns' Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed his side's Caf Champions League group stages draw and described it as “not easy but fair”.

Sundowns were drawn in Group A with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca‚ Asec Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Nigerian side Lobi Stars and Mosimane admitted that the away trips would pose massive challenges.

“It is not easy and at the same time not that difficult to be honest‚” he said immediately after the draw was conducted in Cairo on Friday.

“It is a fair draw because you get a team from any pot.

"So you can’t escape because all the teams in Pot A are strong.

"We got Wydad again for the third time in a row and I think it is good to play them because our games are usually 1-0 or 1-1.