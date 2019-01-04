Kaizer Chiefs will become the first club to reach 700 Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches when they meet Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday‚ just a few hours before SuperSport United and archrivals Orlando Pirates also get to the milestone.

The trio all go into the weekend’s resumption of the PSL programme on 699 matches played since the relaunch of the domestic professional league under the PSL banner in mid-1996.

Chiefs play champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kickoff 3.30pm)‚ a few hours before Pirates are at Tembisa‚ away against Highlands Park and SuperSport host Cape Town City at Atteridgeville (both 8.15pm).

Sundowns should also be up among them but this season’s Champions League commitments mean they have four catch-up games and are on 696 played as at the turn of the year.

But the Brazilians are the best-performing side in PSL history with more wins‚ more goals and more points amassed than any other side.

They are also the only club with a win percentage over 50.

Sundowns have played 696 games with 357 wins (51.293 percent)‚ 185 draws and 154 losses. Their goal tally is 1‚035 with 590 conceded for a goal difference of +445. Their overall points tally is 1‚256.

Chiefs are second on the PSL all-time log with 340 wins (48.64 percent) and 1‚247 points from their 699 games. They have a goal aggregate of 958-561.

Pirates sit third on with 323 wins and 1197 points and 962 goals.

SuperSport United have 277 wins and 1056 points.

Next on the list are Bidvest Wits‚ who had one season down in the National First Division (NFD)‚ and therefore have played only 669 games. Their 2-0 triumph over Chippa United just before Christmas marked their 250th PSL victory.

Moroka Swallows‚ now out of the professional game‚ and Ajax Cape Town‚ relegated to the NFD‚ are seventh and eighth on the list followed by Bloemfontein Celtic‚ whose own future is uncertain doe to financial troubles.