Soccer

Bayern Munich hand Ribery 'heavy fine' for Tweetstorm

06 January 2019 - 12:54 By AFP
FC Bayern Munich's German fitness coach Holger Broich (2nd-L), French midfielder Franck Ribery (3rd-R), Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (2nd-R), and German goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (R) take part with other teammates in a training session during their winter training camp at the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in the Qatari capital Doha on January 5, 2019.
FC Bayern Munich's German fitness coach Holger Broich (2nd-L), French midfielder Franck Ribery (3rd-R), Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (2nd-R), and German goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (R) take part with other teammates in a training session during their winter training camp at the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in the Qatari capital Doha on January 5, 2019.
Image: KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Bayern Munich will impose “a heavy fine” on Franck Ribery for his obscenity laced outburst on social media, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday.

The French striker put a string of angry posts on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday aimed at those who had criticised him for eating a gold-coated steak.

“I had a long talked with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it,” Salihamidzic told journalists in Qatar, where the club is on a training camp.

Most read

  1. Bayern Munich hand Ribery 'heavy fine' for Tweetstorm Soccer
  2. South Africa beat Pakistan at Newlands to clinch series Cricket
  3. Itumeleng Khune out for rest of the season in injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs and ... Soccer
  4. Kagiso Rabada lays down the law Cricket
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. Solskjaer set for Manchester United interim role after website gaffe Soccer
  2. Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw Sport
  3. Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat Soccer
X