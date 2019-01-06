Bayern Munich hand Ribery 'heavy fine' for Tweetstorm

Bayern Munich will impose “a heavy fine” on Franck Ribery for his obscenity laced outburst on social media, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday.

The French striker put a string of angry posts on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday aimed at those who had criticised him for eating a gold-coated steak.

“I had a long talked with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it,” Salihamidzic told journalists in Qatar, where the club is on a training camp.