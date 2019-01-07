Soccer

English football star Wayne Rooney arrested in U.S. for public intoxication

07 January 2019 - 06:42 By Reuters
Wayne Rooney. File photo.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

English football star Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at the Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C. for public intoxication, according to local police.

Rooney, who joined the U.S. soccer team DC United in mid-2018, was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA), a police spokesman said.

Rooney was later released on a personal recognizance bond. 

