An effective Kaizer Chiefs 'B' team matched Werder Bremen‚ Amakhosi striker Ryan Moon said‚ even though the Soweto team were 1-0 down when a friendly match at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon was called off because of a storm.

Chiefs‚ fielding none of their frontline stars who lost 2-1 in their big Saturday Absa Premiership fixture at FNB against Mamelodi Sundowns‚ gave a mixed-strength Bremen a workout the German club would have been pleased at on their Bundesliga winter break tour of South Africa.

Wingers Dumisani Zuma and Kabelo Mahlasela gave Werder plenty of problems out wide.

Lorenzo Gordinho also impressed getting crucial game time back in Chiefs colours in central defence on his return from a year's loan with Bloemfontein Celtic.

A game that was supposed to be played over four 25-minute quarters was called off as a storm enveloped FNB Stadium.

Chiefs had been particularly pressing back Bremen near the end of the second quarter when‚ in typical German football fashion‚ they struck at the other end through winger Johannes Eggestein.

"Ja‚ no I think it was a good game overall. It's just a pity it got called off‚" Moon said.

"I think we were looking forward to the second half. I think the guys showed a lot of quality. I think we matched them overall.

"We were pressing them high and didn't allow them to play a lot of football. The guys on the wing were giving them trouble.

"So I think overall it was a good performance‚ with a lot of positives to take out. We can learn a lot from them but they can learn a lot from us as well."

Even though the 50 minutes played were strictly a training game‚ Chiefs did not look far behind their Bundesliga counterparts technically.

"I think we matched them pound for pound. There were a few chances we could have taken‚" Moon said.

"I don't think it was a foul on the goalkeeper‚ the one that I scored [early on‚ when keeper Luca Plogmann gave the ball away for Moon to have the ball in the net]. It was a good experience for us.

"What we learned from the game - I think they're very tactically disciplined. They stick to their gameplan - they know what their strengths are and stick to it.

"They play out from the back‚ don't panic under pressure‚ know their structure and stick to their structure."

Werder meet Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium in their second closed-doors friendly on Friday.

Teams:

Chiefs: Bruce Bvuma - Kgotso Moleko‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Letlhogonolo Mirwa - Dumisani Zuma‚ Khotso Malope‚ Dax‚ Kabelo Mahlasela - Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Ryan Moon

Bremen XI: Luca Plogmann - Theodor Gebre Selassie‚ Niklas Moisander‚ Sebastian Langkamp‚ Ludwig Augustinsson - Johannes Eggestein‚ Manuel Mbom‚ Kevin Mohwald‚ Milot Rashica - Max Kruse‚ Josh Sargent