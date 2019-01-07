Soccer fans react to Chiefs' loss to Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs fans had high hopes for 2019, but the team failed to impress in its first match of the year.
Amakhosi lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5 2019, and it was a huge blow for fans.
Goalkeeper Virgil Vries manned the posts for Chiefs in the absence of Itumeleng Khune, who is out of action due to a shoulder injury.
Fans blame an error by Vries for the loss. The goalkeeper misjudged a cross, which Lebohang Maboe netted to give Sundowns the win.
MAMELODI SUNDOWNS TAKES THE LEAD AGAIN AGAINST KAIZER CHIEFS 🔥— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) January 5, 2019
Virgil Vries with a mistake 😭
What a wow 😱
Look at Pitso Mosimane 👌#AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership #SSFootball #SSDiski #KickOff #SLLive #PSL #Amakhosi4Life #DownsChiefs #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/B14vi9G8wM
Perhaps better days are ahead for the team following management’s commitment to strengthening the squad during the current transfer window.
According to Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, the club is looking at what the market has to offer and which players are available as possible additions to the team.
“That’s the next question and both have to be done with the knowledge that we have this recruiting and scouting department, and people here inside doing this,” said Middendorp.
At the end of Saturday’s match, Chiefs were ranked number eight on the PSL log and fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment. Opposition fans took the opportunity to shade the losers.
I really dont 1-2 laugh at chiefs fans but this is really funny 😂😂#KaizerChiefs— Kay 27 January (@K_Dibatana) January 6, 2019
Cc @KaizerChiefs— The Equaliser (@Sivu_Kose) January 5, 2019
PS: This is NOT me and it's NOT @Mkhu28 and NOT my Mkhwe @Gudsile pic.twitter.com/cmISshj5Br
It's hard to accept a loss like this, after spending so much to get to the stadium pic.twitter.com/beUmeP4TrF— Soso 👑 (@_iamsoso) January 5, 2019
@KaizerChiefs are already fighting for Top 8. What a year pic.twitter.com/73ucecjRc1— Franco (@Zuks_Franco) January 6, 2019
I'm just here to remind you guys that Kaizer Chiefs is embarrassing.— Colours (@Nephy_Neph) January 6, 2019
In my life I have mocked Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates so much that there is nothing left in me.... my jokes have been depleted— Soccer Fans (@SoccerFans13) January 6, 2019
KAIZER CHIEFS— Ben (@Ben96670277) January 6, 2019
Failed the test
What a shame
Khosi pic.twitter.com/ZBgynuvx9V
I stopped watching and supporting @KaizerChiefs towards the end of October 2011, when @BobbyMotaung virtually told us that the club/company, belongs to his father. 🤨😪#DownsChiefs#AbsaPrem— Motsoari Lethale (@MotsoariLethale) January 6, 2019