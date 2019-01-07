Soccer

Soccer fans react to Chiefs' loss to Sundowns

07 January 2019 - 08:01 By Ntokozo Miya
Kaizer Chiefs had nothing to celebrate after the team lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5 2019.
Kaizer Chiefs had nothing to celebrate after the team lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5 2019.
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs fans had high hopes for 2019, but the team failed to impress in its first match of the year.

Amakhosi lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5 2019, and it was a huge blow for fans.

Chiefs keeper's blunder leads to Sundowns goal

A horror goalkeeping error late in the game handed champions Mamelodi Sundowns a fortunate away 2-1 win on Saturday's Premier Soccer League clash ...
Sport
1 day ago

Goalkeeper Virgil Vries manned the posts for Chiefs in the absence of Itumeleng Khune, who is out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Fans blame an error by Vries for the loss. The goalkeeper misjudged a cross, which Lebohang Maboe netted to give Sundowns the win.

Perhaps better days are ahead for the team following management’s commitment to strengthening the squad during the current transfer window.

According to Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, the club is looking at what the market has to offer and which players are available as possible additions to the team.

Middendorp says Kaizer Chiefs discussing who to sign in transfer window

Every squad has room for improvement‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said on his team’s ambitions to strengthen their player base in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

“That’s the next question and both have to be done with the knowledge that we have this recruiting and scouting department, and people here inside doing this,” said Middendorp.

At the end of Saturday’s match, Chiefs were ranked number eight on the PSL log and fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment. Opposition fans took the opportunity to shade the losers.

READ MORE

Horror error sinks Kaizer Chiefs against Sundowns

Downs take game as Chiefs goalkeeper lets innocuous long ball land him in limbo.
Sport
1 day ago

Itumeleng Khune out for rest of the season in injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana

Itumeleng Khune is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury‚ ruling him out of Kaizer Chiefs’ bid to get back among the trophies over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs keeper's blunder leads to Sundowns goal

A horror goalkeeping error late in the game handed champions Mamelodi Sundowns a fortunate away 2-1 win on Saturday's Premier Soccer League clash ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Middendorp ‘very hard on his players’‚ Maboe warns Sundowns

Ernst Middendorp is a coach who is hard on his players‚ a perfectionist‚ and can get the best from them‚ Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe ...
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp says Kaizer Chiefs discussing who to sign in transfer window

Every squad has room for improvement‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said on his team’s ambitions to strengthen their player base in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's big gamble on veteran Anthony Laffor Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis comes out batting for teammate Temba Bavuma after KP criticism Cricket
  3. Sredojevic says Pirates are not too concerned about leaders Wits' five-point gap Soccer
  4. Mosimane admits he didn't think Sundowns would beat Chiefs as he struggled to ... Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X