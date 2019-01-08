Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says 'thank you' to the PSL

08 January 2019 - 16:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates during his team's 4-0 Caf Champions League romp over Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi at Loftus on December 22 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has thanked the PSL for rearranging their league fixtures in a decision that allowed them to travel early to Nigeria where they take on Lobi Stars in a Caf Champions League group stages clash on Friday.

Sundowns were initially scheduled to host Polokwane City on Tuesday night at Loftus but the PSL postponed that match and Mosimane said he was grateful for the support from the league as they continue with their mission to reclaim the continental title.

“I must give the PSL credit‚ they have been communicating with us‚ even during the week and at night to try and help us to carry the flag of the country‚” said Mosimane.

“They have shifted games to accommodate us‚ that’s why we have around 32 games to play from now until May.

"There’s no break in between but we have been living in this space for the last five years‚ it’s our life. There’s no excuse about the workload.”

Sundowns made the trip to Nigeria with confidence sky high after a 2-1 won over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend which kept them in the top five bracket on the log standings.

“If you say that these points (against Chiefs) will decide the league then you are not thinking properly and you’re making other teams want to beat you‚” said Mosimane as he reflected on the win over Chiefs.

“I am not going to go into that space‚ I have to respect and tread carefully.

"We are taking every game one step at a time.

"But we have the experience‚ we know where we are. We have done it before. We have been here. This one‚ we stole it. Let’s be honest.”

