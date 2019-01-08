Mamelodi Sundowns facing daunting schedule to finish the season

Mamelodi Sundowns face a minimum of 24 more matches over the next six months and it could be as many as 34 games if they are successful in what could be an unprecedented schedule.

The Brazilians are in Nigeria for their opening game of the group phase of the Caf Champions League and coach is contemplating the taxing schedule ahead.

They play Lobi Stars in Enugu on Friday having travelled on Sunday via Addis Ababa.

“It is like we are just starting a full season‚” said Mosimane.

Sundowns will be back in South Africa on Sunday and have had one of their previously postponed games squeezed onto the Premier Soccer League schedule next Wednesday.