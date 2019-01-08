Three factors seem to stand in Ryan Moon’s favour as he aims for more game time and goals for Kaizer Chiefs in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Moon enjoyed a purple patch in 2017-18‚ ending a breakthrough season with five goals from 18 league and cup games.

The 22-year-old started this campaign less in favour for now sacked coach Giovanni Solinas.

Nine domestic appearances in the first half was not bad‚ but with just one of those as a starter while Leonardo Castro has been in decent scoring form (seven goals in all competitions) at centre-forward‚ Moon has struggled for crucial rhythm.

Moon has not scored domestically this season‚ but a first goal of 2018-19 in Chiefs’ 6-0 Caf Confederation Cup aggregate win against Madagascar’s Elgecco Plus last month means Moon is finally off the mark.