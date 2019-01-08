Troubled Mamelodi Sundowns star goes AWOL for a month

"Sometimes he does not attend games when he is not playing and he does not pitch when asked to play for the MDC team.

"The club has done everything possible to help him but he does not want to change.

"We have had meetings with some members of his family and his representatives but after a while he goes back to his wayward ways.”

Zulu could not be reached on his mobile while Alban Newman‚ an official at his representatives Prosport International‚ declined to comment on the matter when contacted by TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

The player's appearances before two disciplinary hearings at the club last year were confirmed by another insider on Tuesday.

A former official at one of his previous clubs said he was not surprised to hear that Zulu has gone off the rails.

“To be honest‚ I am not surprised that he is behaving like this because we used to have similar problems with him‚" said the official who wished to remain anonymous.

"I think Siya has a deep rooted problem and what I noticed about him was that he can’t read or write properly.