Twitter gives thumbs-up as SA lose 2019 Afcon to Egypt

There was an air of jubilation rather than displeasure on Twitter on Tuesday after Egypt beat South Africa hands down for the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive committee met in the capital Dakar in Senegal to choose the host nation for the tournament that will be staged from June 15 to July 13 and Egypt won the vote by a huge margin.

SA and Egypt were the only two nations to put in bids for the tournament after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights in late November for serious security concerns and delays with its preparations.

Following the announcement‚ the general feeling was that of satisfaction with many saying South Africa has more pressing issues to attend to than worry about hosting the Afcon finals.