Werder Bremen were more than pleased with the winter tour workout they were given in their closed-doors friendly against a virtual Kaizer Chiefs ‘B’ team at FNB Stadium on Sunday‚ goalscorer Johannes Eggestein said.

Bundesliga team Werder’s 20-year-old youth product Eggestein got on the end of 18-year-old USA junior international Josh Sargent’s pass to give Werder a 1-0 lead in a match washed out by a storm after two of its 25-minute quarters had been played.

At the time of Eggestein‚ who has 18 first-team appearances (11 this season) for Werder since his promotion in 2016‚ scoring near the end of the second quarter‚ Chiefs’ fringe combination team had been pressing hard in the other direction.

“Ja‚ we were quite surprised because we didn’t really know what to expect. And in the end it was quite a tough match‚” winger Eggestein said.

“Chiefs had good combinations in the centre of the field. And we were happy with the workout that they gave us.

“We expected them to be robust and quick. I already know African players from my experiences with youth teams.

"And that was exactly what we came across.”

Fielding none of the players who played in Saturday’s 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB‚ Amakhosi gave Werder’s mixed-strength line-up a good workout.

Wingers Dumisani Zuma and Kabelo Mahlasela notably troubled Bremen out wide.

The Bundesliga club might have been surprised by the state of the pitch at the 2010 World Cup final venue‚ which was suffering the effects of two music concerts – Guns N’ Roses on November 29‚ and the Global Citizen event on December 2.

“It was two teams playing on the same pitch‚ so that’s not an excuse for playing well or badly‚” Eggestein said.

Werder‚ in 10th place in the Bundesliga at the halfway stage‚ round off their winter break tour with a second closed-doors friendly against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Friday afternoon.