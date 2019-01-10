Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare has returned to Zimbabwe and been signed by FC Platinum‚ just in time to take on Orlando Pirates in the Caf Champions League this weekend.

Chirambadare spent two seasons at Chiefs‚ without much success‚ as he scored just a single goal.

He made 18 starts in his first season but in the last campaign only came on as a substitute.

He has spent the last six months at Maccabi FC in the National First Division after being released by AmaKhosi.

But his South African sojourn is over as he joins the reigning Zimbabwean champions Platinum for their maiden campaign in the Champions League‚ which starts in Bulawayo on Saturday against Pirates.