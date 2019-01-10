Soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs player to face Orlando Pirates in Champions League

10 January 2019 - 09:38 By Mark Gleeson
A file photo of former Kaizer Chiefs Zimbabwean striker Edmore Chirambadare (L) challenges Thuso Phala of SuperSport United for the ball during an Absa Premiership match.
Image: Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare has returned to Zimbabwe and been signed by FC Platinum‚ just in time to take on Orlando Pirates in the Caf Champions League this weekend.

Chirambadare spent two seasons at Chiefs‚ without much success‚ as he scored just a single goal.

He made 18 starts in his first season but in the last campaign only came on as a substitute.

He has spent the last six months at Maccabi FC in the National First Division after being released by AmaKhosi.

But his South African sojourn is over as he joins the reigning Zimbabwean champions Platinum for their maiden campaign in the Champions League‚ which starts in Bulawayo on Saturday against Pirates.

The two clubs share Group B with holders Esperance of Tunisia and Guinea’s Horoya‚ who beat 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a place in last year’s quarterfinals.

But while the 26-year-old Chirambadare heads home‚ FC Platinum will have to do without attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere‚ who has moved to Baroka FC.

The 30-year-old‚ who scored 17 goals for FC Platinum last season‚ has signed a two-year contract.

FC Platinum‚ coached by ex-Ajax Cape Town midfielder Norman Mapeza‚ are through to the group phase for the first time.

The match is at Barbourfield in Bulawayo where Platinum have been forced to switch the match from their home ground at the Mandava Stadium‚ which is situated in Zvishavane‚

It was ruled inadequate for this level of competition by a Confederation of African Football inspection team.

Pirates were last in Zimbabwe 22 years ago when they beat CAPS United 1-0 away in Harare in the first year that the Champions League format was introduced.

