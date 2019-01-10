Benni McCarthy has hailed the signings of Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke‚ but does not believe that Cape Town City will be making many more moves in the transfer market this month.

The duo arrived to bolster a club that could move to within four points of league leaders BidVest Wits if they win their two games in hand‚ starting with a home clash against struggling Baroka FC on Saturday night.

Both featured in the 1-0 win over SuperSport United at the weekend‚ Mokeke making his ‘second debut’ for the club after returning to the Mother City‚ and coach McCarthy couldn’t be happier.

"I'm very happy with what I have seen‚ and I'm really happy with the new additions. It's been excellent. The way we have strengthened the team has been really smart and in the right areas‚” McCarthy said.

"Slowly‚ slowly we are coming into our own‚ under the radar and unnoticed‚ which is a good thing. We know it's a marathon and not a sprint.”

McCarthy says what he likes about his new signings is the hard graft they put in and the example that they show to teammates‚ perhaps a dig at Tokelo Rantie‚ who recently left the club without kicking a ball after off-field problems.

"I don't want to deal with pop stars‚ I want to deal with footballers who are hungry to achieve things and score goals‚” McCarthy said.

“Enjoy the talent you are given‚ but be willing to work hard.

"Kermit exactly fits that mould and he is an example to the other players‚ young and old‚ that we have in the squad. His quality is second to none‚ when you see him work‚ you just have to admire him.”

McCarthy says the same applies to the versatile Mokeke‚ who can play in midfield‚ central defence or at left-back.

“He is an Ajax [Cape Town] product‚ so he knows everything. He knows how to pass‚ how to control‚ how to be professional. He is a 4x4‚ he does everything well. You can adjust him and he is able to manage anything.

"What a lucky strike for us to be able to get a player of that calibre for next to nothing.”

McCarthy adds that if the right player comes along then he may add further to his squad‚ but says he is more than happy with the tools at his disposal going into the second half of the campaign.

“We are in South Africa and sometimes a new signing falls into your lap and you have to go with your instincts‚” he says.

"But myself‚ the chairman [John Comitis] and the scouting department‚ we are on a par. We know the kind of players we want to bring in‚ and if anybody becomes available and we can make it happen‚ then ...

"I'm very satisfied with the players that I have and if new players come in it will be nice‚ but if none‚ then we have got a really‚ really top side. Nothing that I can complain about.

"Thato and Kermit alone is enough‚ that is two top‚ top signings. But if there is a possibility that we could get another one to two‚ then I won't close the door.”