Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was especially pleased with his team’s 2-0 Absa Premiership win against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night because Amakhosi bounced back from a potentially demoralising defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns.

An excellent second-half performance saw Wits overcome a physical‚ aggressive Wits with goals from Leonardo Castro in the 58th minute and Hendrick Ekstein in the 78th at Bidvest Stadium.

Middendorp was pleased with the result as Chiefs bounced back from a bruising 2-1 defeat against Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As with the performance against Wits‚ where Middendorp made some intelligent adjustments at the break‚ the coach’s tactics had also had Sundowns on the back foot on Saturday until goalkeeper Virgil Vries’s error allowed Lebohang Maboe a winner.