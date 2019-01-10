New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp continues to impress with a clever gameplan
Kaizer Chiefs upped their movement‚ the overlapping runs of their wingbacks‚ and their support play in the second half to overcome Bidvest Wits' physicality and score two goals‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp said of his team's 2-0 Absa Premiership win on Wednesday night.
Chiefs had struggled for breathing space against Wits in a ragged first-half where Wits were aggressive in defending stubbornly at Bidvest Stadium‚ though seemed less concerned with getting numbers forward or putting together frontline combinations.
Again‚ new Chiefs coach Middendorp might have impressed his detractors with a clever gameplan that displayed the coach's technical capability.
Middendorp said he asked for more movement from Chiefs up-front‚ for wingbacks Kgotso Moleko and Emmanuel Ntiya-Ntiya to get higher‚ and for more support among his players.
Once Chiefs found a passing rhythm they did not look back‚ goals from Leonardo Castro in the 58th minute and Hendrick Esktein in the 78th earning a more-than decent result against the league leaders‚ as Amakhosi bounced back from a dip to eight place back up to fifth.
"If a team in the first 10 minutes already have two or three yellow cards that tells you there's a very clear approach‚" Middendorp said afterwards of Wits' physical approach in the first half.
"And it's soccer - there's nothing wrong with it. And to handle it the referee is on the field.
"And we responded OK. In certain moments a bit more calm‚ and in certain moments a bit more movement‚ a bit more overlapping runs into it‚ a bit more support.
"And as we have scored the two goals really it was not by accident. They were really good‚ well-structured goals and fully deserved."
Chiefs turn their attention to the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday‚ meeting Zesco United in Ndola‚ Zambia on Sunday in the first leg of their second round fixture‚ the penultimate stage before the group phase.