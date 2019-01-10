Soccer

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp continues to impress with a clever gameplan

10 January 2019 - 11:39 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp looking in good spirits after a 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 2 2019.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp looking in good spirits after a 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 2 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs upped their movement‚ the overlapping runs of their wingbacks‚ and their support play in the second half to overcome Bidvest Wits' physicality and score two goals‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp said of his team's 2-0 Absa Premiership win on Wednesday night.

Chiefs had struggled for breathing space against Wits in a ragged first-half where Wits were aggressive in defending stubbornly at Bidvest Stadium‚ though seemed less concerned with getting numbers forward or putting together frontline combinations.

Again‚ new Chiefs coach Middendorp might have impressed his detractors with a clever gameplan that displayed the coach's technical capability.

Middendorp said he asked for more movement from Chiefs up-front‚ for wingbacks Kgotso Moleko and Emmanuel Ntiya-Ntiya to get higher‚ and for more support among his players.

Ryan Moon hoping to get a chance to impress Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

Three factors seem to stand in Ryan Moon’s favour as he aims for more game time and goals for Kaizer Chiefs in the second half of the 2018-19 season.
Sport
1 day ago

Once Chiefs found a passing rhythm they did not look back‚ goals from Leonardo Castro in the 58th minute and Hendrick Esktein in the 78th earning a more-than decent result against the league leaders‚ as Amakhosi bounced back from a dip to eight place back up to fifth.

"If a team in the first 10 minutes already have two or three yellow cards that tells you there's a very clear approach‚" Middendorp said afterwards of Wits' physical approach in the first half.

"And it's soccer - there's nothing wrong with it. And to handle it the referee is on the field.

Steve Komphela heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic

Steve Komphela is heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic this Sunday just weeks after leaving the club with a scathing indictment of their modus ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"And we responded OK. In certain moments a bit more calm‚ and in certain moments a bit more movement‚ a bit more overlapping runs into it‚ a bit more support.

"And as we have scored the two goals really it was not by accident. They were really good‚ well-structured goals and fully deserved."

Chiefs turn their attention to the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday‚ meeting Zesco United in Ndola‚ Zambia on Sunday in the first leg of their second round fixture‚ the penultimate stage before the group phase.

Most read

  1. New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp continues to impress with a clever ... Soccer
  2. Injured JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi to miss SA's ODI series against Pakistan Cricket
  3. 'These are no sour grapes but CAF never sent an inspection team to SA‚' says ... Soccer
  4. Why Banyana coach Desiree Ellis' CAF award is special to Fran Hilton-Smith Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash

Related articles

  1. SAFA throws its weight behind Bafana's bid to qualify for 2019 Afcon the old ... Soccer
  2. Sredojevich voices concern after Pirates concede two goals to Chippa Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns facing daunting schedule to finish the season Soccer
  4. Soccer fans react to Chiefs' loss to Sundowns Soccer
  5. Former Kaizer Chiefs player to face Orlando Pirates in Champions League Soccer
  6. 'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards Soccer
X