The SA Football Association (Safa) have complained to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) about crucial procedural oversights in their bid process for awarding the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to Egypt on Tuesday.

Safa are bewildered that‚ as one of the two bidders they were never officially informed about Caf moving their executive meeting in Dakar‚ Senegal on the hosting from Wednesday (January 9) to Tuesday (January 8).

Safa say that no inspection team was ever sent to South Africa.

In a letter to Caf‚ which TimesLIVE is in possession of‚ Safa complain that arrangements for a South African government delegation to be in Dakar were derailed by the change.

The Egyptian FA‚ they said‚ and delegation were in Dakar for a few days before Tuesday.