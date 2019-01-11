Cape Town City are ‘in full swing now’‚ says Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy will be without three key players when his Cape Town City aim to continue their march up the Absa Premiership table with a home clash against Baroka FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

New striker Kermit Erasmus‚ in-form winger Surprise Ralani and defender Edmilson have all been ruled out as City seek a third win on the trot and potentially a place in the top three.

City are 10 points behind league leaders Bidvest Wits‚ but have two games in hand and so could potentially cut that deficit to four‚ which would leave them well and truly in the title race.

“We have a bit of an infirmary‚” a concerned McCarthy said. “A few players got injured in the last game [1-0 win at SuperSport United].

“Surprise got a hefty knock so he is definitely out for Baroka and Free State Stars [on Wednesday]. Edmilson as well‚ he is out for both games.

“Erasmus is also 50-50 and it is likely we won’t have him for Baroka. We don’t want to risk him and make the injury worse.”