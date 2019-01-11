Nigerian champions Lobi Stars come from behind to sneak past Sundowns in Enugu

Lackluster Mamelodi Sundowns got their 2018/19 Caf Champions League Group A campaign off to a poor start when they let a lead slip to lose 2-1 to Lobi Stars of Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Friday.

Sundowns led through Anthony Laffor, but goals in either half from Yaya Kone and Mathias Martins sealed the three points for the home side.

The South African side gave away possession far too easily and were second best to the loose ball for much of the match, out-muscled and out-thought by their opponents in a defeat that will be hard to take for coach Pitso Mosimane.

It immediately puts The Brazilians on the back-foot in a pool that also includes 2017 champions Wydad Casablanca and ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, who are in action later on Friday.