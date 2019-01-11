Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says he is reaping the rewards in his profitable years having suffered the lean years‚ after being selected for a second time this week to the Confederation of African (Caf) Football’s Africa Best XI.

Onyango was the only African-based player chosen for the Best XI for 2018 at the Caf Awards in Dakar‚ Senegal. He rubbed shoulders receiving his award with fellow selections including the Liverpool pair of Mohamed Salah‚ who won Caf Footballer of the Year‚ and Sadio Mane.

The Downs goalkeeper‚ also the talisman of Uganda’s revival‚ has had his years of struggle.

Before becoming a star of Sundowns’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory‚ making Caf’s Best XI that year and winning Local-based Player of the Year‚ Onyango had played second fiddle and struggled for game time at a string of Premier Soccer League clubs.