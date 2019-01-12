Alfred Ndengane has said that he almost gave up on his transfer to Orlando Pirates ever happening‚ the Buccaneers’ new centreback has said.

The tough-tackling defender is one of the players Pirates registered in November for the Caf Champions League‚ where Bucs return to the group stage for the first time since reaching the final in 2013 when they meet FC Platinum of Zimbabwe at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Ndengane has revealed that Pirates had shown an interest in signing him for three years‚ but a deal never materialised‚ until finally the defender managed to negotiate a release from his contract from troubled Bloemfontein Celtic in September.

He was snapped up by the Buccaneers‚ though‚ having left Celtic outside the transfer window‚ could only be registered for the Soweto giants this month when the January transfer period opened.

“The club has been interested in me for some time now – maybe two to three seasons‚ but for whatever reason the deal never happened. To be honest‚ I thought it would never happen‚” Ndengane said.

“But look where I am now. I am here and I am pleased to be part of such a big institution.”