Soccer

PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga

13 January 2019 - 13:37 By Mninawa Ntloko
Leeds United's first goal scorer Phil Masinga comes close with an early attempt.
Image: BACKPAGEPIX

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment of silence for late Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga.

The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer and died at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday morning.

The PSL announced that the moment of silence will be observed at all Absa Premiership‚ National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Challenge matches on Sunday.

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence to remember the life of Masinga – a man who contributed immensely to the history of our football‚” the PSL said in a statement. This will apply at all Absa Premiership‚ National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Challenge matches today.

“Today‚ the League joins the rest of Africa and the world in mourning Masinga’s passing.“

Masinga was born on 28 June 1969 in Klerksdorp in the North West and played for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Jomo Cosmos‚ Leeds United‚ Saint Galliens in Switzerland‚ FC Bari and Salernitana in Italy‚ among other clubs.

