'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga

The sports world continues to pay tribute to soccer star Phil Masinga who died on Sunday, with many expressing their shock that 'Chippa' is really gone.

Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital after battling cancer, TimesLIVE reported. He was admitted to hospital in Klerksdorp last month and was later moved to a Johannesburg hospital.

Safa president Danny Jordaan visited him last week before flying out to Dakar‚ Senegal‚ and said he didn’t look too well but didn’t expect him to ‘leave us so soon.”