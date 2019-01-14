'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga
The sports world continues to pay tribute to soccer star Phil Masinga who died on Sunday, with many expressing their shock that 'Chippa' is really gone.
Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital after battling cancer, TimesLIVE reported. He was admitted to hospital in Klerksdorp last month and was later moved to a Johannesburg hospital.
Safa president Danny Jordaan visited him last week before flying out to Dakar‚ Senegal‚ and said he didn’t look too well but didn’t expect him to ‘leave us so soon.”
"Phil was a loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play," Jordaan said.
On social media, fans have remembered Masinga for his contribution to the game:
Really saddened to hear about the the passing of my old teammate Phil Masinga. Always had a smile on his face and a great example to all as to what could be achieved with dedication, perseverance and ability. Thoughts with his family and friends.— John Lukic (@JohnLukic_) January 13, 2019
Heard with great sadness about the passing of Phil Masinga - great ambassador for SA football; exciting player; humble man and a pleasure to have known. He left us too early. Wishing his loved ones much strength during this sad moment.— Rob Moore (@RobMooreSoccer) January 13, 2019
It is no exaggeration. Phil Masinga almost singlehandedly carried us to the 1998 World Cup!— Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) January 13, 2019
Legends never die #PhilMasinga pic.twitter.com/CuP2D09zQd— Kumkani Mzi (@MziSicwebu) January 13, 2019
R.I.P Phil Masinga we will always remember you by scoring that goal that took the nation to France in 1998 ⚽⚽my your soul rest in peace ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/oUS3R3UMJv— Masinga (@Masingane911) January 14, 2019
R.I.P Phil Masinga. Yours is a good race that you fought.— maureen mampuru (@MaureenMampuru) January 14, 2019