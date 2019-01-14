Soccer

'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga

14 January 2019 - 07:31 By Jessica Levitt
Phil Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital.
Phil Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital.
Image: DUIF DU TOIT/Gallo Images

The sports world continues to pay tribute to soccer star Phil Masinga who died on Sunday, with many expressing their shock that 'Chippa' is really gone.

Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital after battling cancer, TimesLIVE reported. He was admitted to hospital in Klerksdorp last month and was later moved to a Johannesburg hospital.

Safa president Danny Jordaan visited him last week before flying out to Dakar‚ Senegal‚ and said he didn’t look too well but didn’t expect him to ‘leave us so soon.”

PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment of silence for late Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga.
Sport
21 hours ago

"Phil was a loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play," Jordaan said.

On social media, fans have remembered Masinga for his contribution to the game:

Most read

  1. Relieved De Kock happy to finally score his fourth Test century after two-year ... Cricket
  2. Wanderers unlikely to help Test cricket's endangered species survive Cricket
  3. 'Monstrous' Messi scores 400th La Liga goal, sends Barca five points clear Soccer
  4. Nadal flies into Open round two as Kerber issues warning Sport
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X