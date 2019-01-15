Daniel Mudau‚ the second highest top scorer in Premier Soccer League history‚ has paid tribute to the contribution that his former Mamelodi Sundowns strike partner Philemon “Chippa” Masinga had on South African football‚ and himself.

Bafana Bafana legend and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner Masinga died aged 49 on Sunday morning.

Mudau‚ the diminutive striker known as “Mambush” for the scurrying goal-poacher that he was‚ formed a deadly partnership with big centre-forward Masinga at Sundowns from 1992 to 1994‚ which was brief but still remembered as one of the best seen in SA football in the 1990s.

It was broken up when Masinga moved to Leeds United‚ along with Kaizer Chiefs’ Lucas Radebe.

Mudau went on to become the PSL’s top scorer with 110 goals‚ a record broken by AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvete in October 2017.