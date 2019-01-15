Chippa United planning to take massive gamble on troubled former Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu

Chippa United are planning to take a massive gamble and offer troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu a chance to revive his rapidly spiralling career in the Eastern Cape.

Sundowns terminated the wayward but talented Zulu's contract in his absence last week after he failed to report for duty at the club's Chloorkop headquarters for more than a month.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that Zulu is expected to arrive in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to put pen to paper with the Chilli Boyz.

The move is dependent on Zulu working on his fitness as he has not played competitive football for weeks after going AWOL while at Sundowns.

He will also be asked to commit to professional behaviour and not disrupt the team as they begin their attempt to move out of the relegation zone.