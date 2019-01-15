Former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids joins Orlando Pirates

Former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has joined Orlando Pirates.

Davids has been added to head coach Milutin Sredojevic's technical team and will serve as one of the Serb mentor's assistant coaches.

The Buccaneers announced Davids' arrival on Tuesday morning and the 37-year-old mentor is set to fill the vacancy created by Benson Mhlongo's departure.

The soft-spoken Davids parted ways with Maritzburg last month after spending many years with the Pietermaritzburg club as a player‚ assistant coach‚ caretaker and finally as head coach.