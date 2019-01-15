Soccer

Former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids joins Orlando Pirates

15 January 2019 - 10:07 By Ofentse Ratsie
Fadlu Davids was fired as Maritzburg United head coach on December 23 2018 after a string of poor results. He has since been replaced by Muhsin Ertugral.
Image: Anesh Debiky

Former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has joined Orlando Pirates.

Davids has been added to head coach Milutin Sredojevic's technical team and will serve as one of the Serb mentor's assistant coaches.

The Buccaneers announced Davids' arrival on Tuesday morning and the 37-year-old mentor is set to fill the vacancy created by Benson Mhlongo's departure.

The soft-spoken Davids parted ways with Maritzburg last month after spending many years with the Pietermaritzburg club as a player‚ assistant coach‚ caretaker and finally as head coach.

Last season he oversaw their most successful campaign‚ finishing an all-time high fourth place in the Absa Premiership and also reaching the club’s first cup final in the Nedbank Cup.

Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza welcomed Davids and said in a statement: "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Davids to Orlando Pirates.

"What was gratifying when I introduced the coach to the technical team was an instant cordiality and rapport between them.

"It is also quite exciting to have two emerging talents in Rulani and Fadlu complementing each other.

"After going five months without filling the vacancy left by Benson Mhlongo the club are pleased to have a coach of Davids’s calibre joining the organisation as assistant coach."

Davids has earned a reputation for promoting younger players after creating first team opportunities for the likes of Lebogang Maboe‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Bandile Shandu and the late Mlondi Dlamini‚ who all started out in United’s development.

