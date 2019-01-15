Mamelodi Sundowns have an uphill struggle – wearing a backpack‚ pushing a broken-down car – not just playing catchup in the Absa Premiership‚ but doing so juggling a second Caf Champions League campaign in one season.

Sundowns host Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night in fourth place on the log table. They have four matches – and eight points – to catch up on leaders Bidvest Wits.

Due to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) switching from a southern to a northern hemisphere calendar‚ Downs‚ who had already played four matches of the 2018 Champions League this season‚ have added five more in the 2018-19 version.

They began the group stage with a 2-1 away defeat against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars on Friday‚ and have plenty more continental matches‚ with accompanying grueling travel‚ coming up in January and February.