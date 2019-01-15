Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns star Maboe will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg United

15 January 2019 - 17:16 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries blocks Mamelodi Sundowns' forward Lebohang Maboe's attempt at goal during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on January 5 2018. Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries blocks Mamelodi Sundowns' forward Lebohang Maboe's attempt at goal during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on January 5 2018. Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lebohang Maboe will not celebrate if he scores against old team Maritzburg United for Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership game at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Maboe (24) is well aware that since his and fellow key performer Bevan Fransman’s departure in June‚ United‚ after their best season in 2017-18‚ have collapsed‚ resulting in the departure of coach Fadlu Davids in December.

Davids‚ who steered Maritzburg to their best PSL finish of fourth last campaign‚ and their first cup final in the Nedbank Cup‚ joined Orlando Pirates as assistant-coach on Tuesday.

“It’s very sad‚” Maboe said of his former team’s quick decline.

“And I just hope that they do come out of the bottom half and make it to the Premier League come next season.”

Jeremy Brockie admits Mamelodi Sundowns face an uphill struggle

Mamelodi Sundown have an uphill struggle – wearing a backpack‚ pushing a broken-down car – not just playing catchup in the Absa Premiership‚ but ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Asked is he celebrate if he scores against the team who plucked him from First Division Mbombela United and give a

PSL debut to‚ Maboe said: “I don’t think I will. I’ll sympathise with them.

“It’s more. I feel like it’s me appreciating them bringing me to the Premier League.

“So I’ would gladly show them the respect if I scored against them tomorrow.”

Can he go easily on them?

“No‚ no‚ I won’t‚” Maboe grinned. “I’m going to do what I have to do. After all‚ this is my work‚ so I have to respect the team who I’m playing for now.”

Maritzburg have traditionally given Sundowns some tough run-outs in recent seasons.

“Sundowns is a very big team. And I’m not saying we [Maritzburg] only prepared well for the big teams. But going into a Sundowns game we knew it was a very big game‚” Maboe said.

'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said seriously‚' says Daniel Mudau

Daniel Mudau‚ the second highest top scorer in Premier Soccer League history‚ has paid tribute to the contribution that his former Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
9 hours ago

“And we would give it the game of our lives. We all had a point to prove.

“And I think what helped us a lot was that we were very united. We would play as a team‚ fighting for one another.

“So I’m expecting a very difficult game from Maritzburg tomorrow‚ knowing that they’re at the bottom of the league. They’ll come out guns blazing tomorrow.”

Sundowns will aim to bounce back from their 2-1 away defeat against Lobi Stars in Nigeria on Friday night in the opening game of their 2018-19 Caf Champions League group stage campaign.

They have Jeremy Brockie back from suspension.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns star Maboe will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg ... Soccer
  2. Banyana and Sweden see Tuesday’s friendly as vital prep for 2019 FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  3. Here's how the South African unit performed against Pakistan Cricket
  4. SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official ... Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension

Related articles

  1. SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official ... Soccer
  2. Tough-talking Baroka coach fires a warning to his players Soccer
  3. How Benni McCarthy's motivational talk to his Cape Town City players backfired Soccer
  4. PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga Soccer
  5. 'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said ... Soccer
  6. Twitter reacts with shock following passing of Bafana legend Phil Masinga Soccer
X