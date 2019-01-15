Lebohang Maboe will not celebrate if he scores against old team Maritzburg United for Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership game at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Maboe (24) is well aware that since his and fellow key performer Bevan Fransman’s departure in June‚ United‚ after their best season in 2017-18‚ have collapsed‚ resulting in the departure of coach Fadlu Davids in December.

Davids‚ who steered Maritzburg to their best PSL finish of fourth last campaign‚ and their first cup final in the Nedbank Cup‚ joined Orlando Pirates as assistant-coach on Tuesday.

“It’s very sad‚” Maboe said of his former team’s quick decline.

“And I just hope that they do come out of the bottom half and make it to the Premier League come next season.”