Maritzburg United have already gone some way to finding reinforcements demanded by new coach Muhsin Ertugral but their search for players to help them battle against relegation is set to continue through to the end of the transfer market.

Thobani Mncwango and Aubrey Ngoma are the latest players that the cub have made inquiries about‚ officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Mncwango has been in limbo for two full years‚ first sidelined at Polokwane City after he refused to sign a contract extension and then not being able to make the breakthrough at Wits after joining them last season.

Last season‚ Mncwango played one game for Polokwane City and made two substitute appearance for Wits – his last bit of match action.