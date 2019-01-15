Soccer

SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp

15 January 2019 - 14:23 By Sazi Hadebe
Former Bafana Bafana striker Phil Masinga died on Sunday January 13 2018 at a Parktown Hospital in Johannesburg.
Former Bafana Bafana striker Phil Masinga died on Sunday January 13 2018 at a Parktown Hospital in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South African soccer legend Philemon "Chippa" Masinga will be given a provincial official funeral when he is laid to rest in Klerksdorp in the North West on Thursday January 24.

The national Sports Ministry confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the request for a provincial official funeral has been sent to president Cyril Ramphosa and it is expected to be given the green light.

“Yes the request has been received (by president Ramaphosa) and we are actually processing that with the office of the premier in North West‚” confirmed Sports Ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga.

“In no time we will be able to bring South Africans into our confidence that the request has been approved by the president (Ramaphosa).

“The family has also indicated that the memorial service will be held in Johannesburg on Friday (January 18) and another one will be held in North West next Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died

Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died.
Sport
2 days ago

"But the details of the venues will possibly be communicated sometime tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Mhaga also clarified earlier speculation that suggested Masinga’s funeral would be held on Sunday January 27‚ saying the family requested that it rather be held on Thursday next week.

“The family‚ when they reconsidered‚ arrived at the determination that it must be held on Thursday‚” said Mhaga.

“Initially it was planned for the 27th but the family changed it again last night (Monday) to Thursday.”

Football world mourns the shock passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga

The football world mourned the shock passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil “Chippa” Masinga on Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

The president of the South African Masters & Legends Football Association (SAMLFA)‚ Buddha Mathathe‚ said the funeral will be held at the Klerksdorp Stadium as per Masinga’s last wish.

“We had a meeting at Safa House on Monday with the president of Safa Danny Jordaan and government officials from the sport ministry‚" he said.

“Masinga’s family‚ his (fiancée) and eldest son‚ and other family members were there and we agreed that we will give "Chippa" a provincial government funeral in North West.”

Mathathe said they were still waiting for the government to confirm the official provincial funeral as well as the venues for the two memorial services.

'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said seriously‚' says Daniel Mudau

Daniel Mudau‚ the second highest top scorer in Premier Soccer League history‚ has paid tribute to the contribution that his former Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“We got the assurance from the government representatives that they would expedite our request for Chippa to be afforded a provincial official funeral‚” said Mathathe.

Masinga‚ who was the vice president of SAMLFA‚ passed away at a Parktown private hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday after battling with cancer towards the end of last year.

The former Bafana striker‚ who scored 18 goals for the national team‚ leaves behind three children and a fiancée‚ Ntombi Nombewu‚ the lady he was engaged to after divorcing from his first wife.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns star Maboe will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg ... Soccer
  2. Here's how the South African unit performed against Pakistan Cricket
  3. SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official ... Soccer
  4. Maritzburg United chasing Thobani Mncwango and Aubrey Ngoma Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension

Related articles

  1. Tough-talking Baroka coach fires a warning to his players Soccer
  2. PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga Soccer
  3. How Benni McCarthy's motivational talk to his Cape Town City players backfired Soccer
  4. Twitter reacts with shock following passing of Bafana legend Phil Masinga Soccer
  5. 'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said ... Soccer
  6. 'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga Soccer
X