SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp

South African soccer legend Philemon "Chippa" Masinga will be given a provincial official funeral when he is laid to rest in Klerksdorp in the North West on Thursday January 24.

The national Sports Ministry confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the request for a provincial official funeral has been sent to president Cyril Ramphosa and it is expected to be given the green light.

“Yes the request has been received (by president Ramaphosa) and we are actually processing that with the office of the premier in North West‚” confirmed Sports Ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga.

“In no time we will be able to bring South Africans into our confidence that the request has been approved by the president (Ramaphosa).

“The family has also indicated that the memorial service will be held in Johannesburg on Friday (January 18) and another one will be held in North West next Tuesday.