Amajita coach Thabo Senong has had his struggles having his sizeable European-based contingent arrive for a pre-Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations camp‚ but the amount of players he has available from overseas still pleases him.

Senong was expecting English Premier League club Leicester City’s 19-year-old forward Khanya Leshabela to arrive in the camp‚ which serves as preparation for next month’s U-20 Afcon in Niger‚ after honouring an U-23 fixture for his club.

The coach admitted he had struggled for communication from the clubs of Lyle Foster (Monaco)‚ Tashreeq Matthews (Borussia Dortmund)‚ Buhle Damane (Vitoria Setubal)‚ Bradley Cross (Schalke 04)‚ Kobamelo Kodisang (AD Sanjoanense)‚ and Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses).

Senong‚ though‚ admitted that such a high number of young players based in Europe – only one of them in a lower league – Kodisang in the Portuguese third-tier – was unusual and highly promising for an SA Under-20 team.

“I think the past three years has been a good transition phase for South Africa football‚” the Amajita coach said.