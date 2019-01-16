Maritzburg United remain rooted at the bottom as Sundowns go third

Mamelodi Sundowns are up to third after a narrow, action-packed 1-0 victory over bottom placed Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League in Pretoria on Wednesday but had to battle for the three points.

A stinging shot from captain Hlompho Kekana settled the result and pushed Sundowns to 28 points, behind leaders Bidvest Wits (33) and Orlando Pirates (31) who have played three games more.

It could have been a goal fest given all the opportunities but it was a poor showing from the attackers.

But Maritzburg did not look like a side at the bottom as they created chances to also share the spoils.

“We can’t buy anything with good football,” said new coach Muhsin Ertugral, who has lost all three games since his arrival to try and bail out the team.

“It was a difficult game, all about the result really,” added his Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane.