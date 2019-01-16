South Africa only recognises its football legends when they die‚ Orlando Pirates’ head of youth Augusto Palacios has said in response to the death of Bafana Bafana star Philemon “Chippa” Masinga.

Palacios was one of the original Bafana coaches after South Africa’s readmission to international sport‚ from 1992 to 1994.

Asked about 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winner Masinga’s death at 49 on Sunday‚ Palacios lamented the lack of recognition South Africa gives to its best past players and football legends.

“I think we lost somebody very passionate about football‚” Palacios said on Wednesday.

“I coached Bafana Bafana from 1992‚ and he was one of the key strikers for me.

“But what I say is the pain for me is that people are only remembering Philemon now. Because we did not recognise him in the time that he was alive.