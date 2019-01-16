Soccer

'SA only recognises its football legends when they die‚' says Pirates’ Palacios after Masinga's death

16 January 2019 - 15:14 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' head of develpment Augusto Palacios has taken charge of the Buccaneers on a caretaker basis on numerous occasions.
Orlando Pirates' head of develpment Augusto Palacios has taken charge of the Buccaneers on a caretaker basis on numerous occasions.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

South Africa only recognises its football legends when they die‚ Orlando Pirates’ head of youth Augusto Palacios has said in response to the death of Bafana Bafana star Philemon “Chippa” Masinga.

Palacios was one of the original Bafana coaches after South Africa’s readmission to international sport‚ from 1992 to 1994.

Asked about 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winner Masinga’s death at 49 on Sunday‚ Palacios lamented the lack of recognition South Africa gives to its best past players and football legends.

“I think we lost somebody very passionate about football‚” Palacios said on Wednesday.

“I coached Bafana Bafana from 1992‚ and he was one of the key strikers for me.

“But what I say is the pain for me is that people are only remembering Philemon now. Because we did not recognise him in the time that he was alive.

SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp

South African soccer legend Philemon Chippa Masinga will be given a provincial official funeral when he is laid to rest in Klerksdorp in the North ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Too many players are not recognised by their clubs‚ or by the national team – only when they died. Sizwe Motaung‚ Shoes Moshoeu and now Phil Masinga.

“And this is something that we need to correct in South Africa. It does not happen overseas.

“There are testimonial games for players from their clubs or national team.”

Ex-Jomo Cosmos‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Leeds United and Bari centre-forward Masinga‚ at the time of his death‚ was involved in the SA Masters and Legends organisation‚ and in 2018 unsuccessfully ran for a place on the SA Football Association’s executive.

Palacios said Masinga should have had a role as a finishing and strikers’ coach.

“Phil Masinga was one of the players who I always advised to approach clubs to do clinics with strikers‚” Pirates’ head of youth said.

'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga

"Phil was a loyal servant of the game" - Danny Jordaan.
Sport
2 days ago

“Because we don’t do that in this country. You look at teams like Real Madrid‚ Barcelona or Argentina – a top goals-scorer like Gabriel Batistuta is training the next strikers.

“Today we can cry and say many things. But we need to do the correct things.

“For me‚ to be honest with you‚ the memorial service means nothing.

“For me‚ let’s recognise our players in the right time‚ not when it’s too late to recognise them.”

Masinga was Bafana’s fifth-highest goal-scorer‚ with 18 goals in 58 caps‚ even though international football came late in his career.

Most read

  1. How will SA and Pakistan sort out their teething problems ahead of Saturday's ... Cricket
  2. Federer, Nadal stay on track as Sharapova sets up Wozniacki showdown Sport
  3. 'SA only recognises its football legends when they die‚' says Pirates’ ... Soccer
  4. Amajita coach Senong pleased with the amount of players he has available from ... Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack

Related articles

  1. Tough-talking Baroka coach fires a warning to his players Soccer
  2. How Benni McCarthy's motivational talk to his Cape Town City players backfired Soccer
  3. 'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said ... Soccer
  4. Banyana and Sweden see Tuesday’s friendly as vital prep for 2019 FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  5. Sports Minister Xasa to contribute R5 million to SAFA's National Women’s League Soccer
  6. PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga Soccer
  7. Leeds United unveil plaque in memory of South African legend Soccer
X