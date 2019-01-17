Chippa United no longer interested in signing troubled former Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu

Eastern Cape side Chippa United have ended their interest in troubled former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu.

Officials at the Port Elizabeth club revealed to TimesLIVE this week that they were planning to take a massive gamble on the wayward but talented player and offer him a chance to revive his career just days after he was fired by former side Sundowns in his absence.

But Chippa chief executive Morgan Mammila revealed on Thursday morning that the plan has been abandoned and Zulu is no longer going to the Eastern Cape.