Soccer

Chippa United no longer interested in signing troubled former Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu

17 January 2019 - 09:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns and former Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Zulu (R) is going through a difficult phase in his playing career. Sundowns terminated his contract just 12 months after joining from Platinum Stars in January 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns and former Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Zulu (R) is going through a difficult phase in his playing career. Sundowns terminated his contract just 12 months after joining from Platinum Stars in January 2018.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Eastern Cape side Chippa United have ended their interest in troubled former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu.

Officials at the Port Elizabeth club revealed to TimesLIVE this week that they were planning to take a massive gamble on the wayward but talented player and offer him a chance to revive his career just days after he was fired by former side Sundowns in his absence.

But Chippa chief executive Morgan Mammila revealed on Thursday morning that the plan has been abandoned and Zulu is no longer going to the Eastern Cape.

Chippa United planning to take massive gamble on troubled former Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu

Chippa United are planning to take a massive gamble and offer troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu a chance to revive his ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It is common knowledge that we were interested in bringing him here to Port Elizabeth but after further consultations with the technical team‚ we have changed our minds and we are no longer interested in him‚” said Mammila.

“We have decided that we are going to give our younger players Phetso Maphanga‚ Nkosinathi Mthiyane and Tebogo Tlolane a chance to prove themselves.

"We also have senior guys like Mark Mayambela and Thabo Rakhale on the left side of the field who will guide them during the rest of the season.”

SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp

South African soccer legend Philemon Chippa Masinga will be given a provincial official funeral when he is laid to rest in Klerksdorp in the North ...
Sport
1 day ago

As a result of this turn of events‚ Zulu’s career hangs in the balance as other clubs may be put off by his well documented poor disciplinary record.

He gave officials at former clubs Platinum Stars and Sundowns endless headaches‚ including facing two disciplinary hearings that led to the early termination of his contract at the Brazilians.

Mammila also confirmed that they have signed Guinean central defender Bangaly Keita from Free State Stars in a bid to boost a rearguard that has leaked 21 goals after 17 starts in the Absa Premiership this season.

Most read

  1. Why Benni McCarthy said he’d slap anyone trying a shibobo Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane about-turns on Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL title chances Soccer
  3. Ottis Gibson’s contract states he has to win the Cricket World Cup‚ reveals CSA ... Cricket
  4. Chippa United no longer interested in signing troubled former Sundowns player ... Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack

Related articles

  1. Troubled Mamelodi Sundowns star goes AWOL for a month Soccer
  2. Maritzburg United remain rooted at the bottom as Sundowns go third Soccer
  3. 'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said ... Soccer
  4. Tough-talking Baroka coach fires a warning to his players Soccer
  5. How Benni McCarthy's motivational talk to his Cape Town City players backfired Soccer
  6. Banyana and Sweden see Tuesday’s friendly as vital prep for 2019 FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  7. Sports Minister Xasa to contribute R5 million to SAFA's National Women’s League Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs boost title hopes with 3-2 win over AmaZulu Soccer
  9. 'SA only recognises its football legends when they die‚' says Pirates’ ... Soccer
X