Sredojevic urges Pirates supporters to descend on Orlando Stadium to support the side against Horoya

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has urged the club’s supporters to rally around the side when they host tricky Guinean visitors Horoya SC in a Champions League group match at the Orlando Stadium at 6pm on Friday.

This will be Pirates' second continental outing in the group stages following their away 0-0 draw against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe last weekend.

The Pirates coach said they are targeting all three points against a side that is yet to be defeated home and away by a South African team.

"The South African teams have still not won against Horoya but on Friday we have a chance as a country to show them that it is not easy to come to Johannesburg and you’re dancing in your own way‚” said Sredojevic.

“We have not been in the Champions League group stages for six years‚ so for a lot of my players this is a new experience.

“In our first group match in Zimbabwe we were helped by the fact that we had our supporters with us.