Leopards ownder Thidiela found guilty by PSL for abuse of referee Hlungwani

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been found guilty by the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee for his tirade at referee Victor Hlungwani during an Absa Premiership defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic at Thohoyandou Stadium last year.

Sentencing has been reserved to a later date.

Thidiela threatened Hlungwani in September and made tribal references after Leopards lost the match and he was suspended by the Premier Soccer League from their executive committee (Exco) before the matter was refereed to the league’s prosecutor Nande Becker.