Pirates’ class of 2013 survivor Jele happy to steer Caf Champions League return

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is happy to inspire and guide his less experienced teammates in the Caf Champions League as Bucs continue to fight to win Africa’s most prestigious club competition for a second time in their history.

Pirates‚ the 1995 champions‚ host Guinean club Horoya at Orlando Stadium at 6pm on Friday in their second Group B encounter and Jele has promised to help his teammates to understand what it takes to be resilient in a competition he nearly won with Bucs in 2013.

Bucs lost 3-1 on aggregate in that final to Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Jele is the only regular Pirates player remaining from Roger de Sa’s team that nearly won the much sought-after second star for the Buccaneers.

The other player still at Bucs but not featuring prominently these days is left-back Thabo Matlaba‚ who ironically scored the lone goal for De Sa's team in the 2013 final.