“They got a part-payment of that‚ then due to our offices being closed over the festive season there was a delay in the balance of the payment from our side.

“The players showed some displeasure around this‚ we listened and we made the commitment to pay by February 15. The players obviously would have liked it earlier‚ and in fact I can confirm that the payment will in fact be made today [Friday].”

Paul praised the players for the way they handled their displeasure and committed to handle issues of communication better in the future.

“We are extremely proud of the girls and the way they have conducted themselves. They could have undertaken action that is unbecoming of a national side.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that we provide structure to what people can expect.”

Striker Jermaine Seoposenwe admitted the players were deeply unhappy at the delay in the balance of the bonus payment‚ but said the matter is now behind them.

“There was a large amount of unhappiness due to the late payment. We felt disrespected as players as there was no communication‚” Seoposenwe said.

“As players we don’t want to go into games of this magnitude with unhappiness.”

The forward knocked back suggestions that the players were ready to go on strike over the issue‚ though.

“When we came together as a team‚ it [the issue] was vented. But there wasn’t a plan to say we would not do anything.