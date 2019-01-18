Shonga scores twice as Pirates cruise past Horoya to go top of Group B

Thembinkosi Lorch’s lone strike in the first half and Justin Shonga’s incredible brace in the second stanza sealed Orlando Pirates 3-0 victory over Guinean club Horoya FC on match day two of the Caf Champions League at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The win moved the Buccaneers to the top of Group B ahead of the reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia who beat Zimbabwean team FC Platinum 2-0 earlier in Tunis on Friday.

Lorch’s opening goal came in the referee’s optional time in the first half, the Pirates winger benefiting from a defence-splitting pass from midfielder Xola Mlambo after the home team had endured a frustrating 45 minutes against the west Africans.

Lorch still had a lot to do after receiving Mlambo’s pass on the right side of the field as he had to beat two on-rushing Horoya defenders before blasting the ball to the roof of the net past a bemused Abdulaye Kante in the visitor’s goal.